Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged To GF Ruchikaa Kapoor; Vatsal Sheth, Arjit Taneja & Others Congratulate

Celebs Congratulate The Couple

Shaheer's YRHPK co-star Kaveri Priyam commented, "Yayyyyie Congratulations😍😍🤩 and Rithvik Arora wrote, "OH MY GODDDD ❤️💯," producer Mamta Patnaik wrote, "Badhaaiyan 😊 @shaheernsheikh," Vatsal Sheth commented, "Congratulations @shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor 💞" and Arjit Taneja commented, "😍❤️🧿." His Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali co-star Sonarika Bhadoria wrote, "Finallyy!!!❤️❤️❤️."

Heli Daruwala, Kshitee Jog, Ravi Bhatia also congratulated the couple.

Ruchikaa & Shaheer Dating Since One And A Half Years

For the uninitiated, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. There were speculations that Ruchikaa and Shaheer are dating since one and a half years.

Shaheer & Ruchika Might Get Married In November!

It is being said that the couple might get married in November this year. As per TOI report, it will be a court marriage with a small ceremony only, for now. But in February next year, the couple plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony.

Traditional Wedding In Mumbai In February!

A source related to Shaheer was quoted by TOI as saying, "Due to the pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based. If the pandemic situation improves, they will have a traditional wedding in Mumbai in February next year."