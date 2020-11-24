Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged To GF Ruchikaa Kapoor; Vatsal Sheth, Arjit Taneja & Others Congratulate
Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh took fans by surprise by getting engaged to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor shared a picture in which Ruchikaa was seen flaunting a beautiful ring. Sharing Ruchikaa's picture, the actor wrote, "#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai." The couple's friends from the industry congratulated them.
Celebs Congratulate The Couple
Shaheer's YRHPK co-star Kaveri Priyam commented, "Yayyyyie Congratulations😍😍🤩 and Rithvik Arora wrote, "OH MY GODDDD ❤️💯," producer Mamta Patnaik wrote, "Badhaaiyan 😊 @shaheernsheikh," Vatsal Sheth commented, "Congratulations @shaheernsheikh @ruchikaakapoor 💞" and Arjit Taneja commented, "😍❤️🧿." His Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali co-star Sonarika Bhadoria wrote, "Finallyy!!!❤️❤️❤️."
Heli Daruwala, Kshitee Jog, Ravi Bhatia also congratulated the couple.
Ruchikaa & Shaheer Dating Since One And A Half Years
For the uninitiated, Ruchikaa Kapoor is the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. There were speculations that Ruchikaa and Shaheer are dating since one and a half years.
Shaheer & Ruchika Might Get Married In November!
It is being said that the couple might get married in November this year. As per TOI report, it will be a court marriage with a small ceremony only, for now. But in February next year, the couple plan to have a traditional wedding ceremony.
Traditional Wedding In Mumbai In February!
A source related to Shaheer was quoted by TOI as saying, "Due to the pandemic, the couple will have a low-key wedding. Before the ceremony in Mumbai, Shaheer plans to have a small function at his Jammu home, where his family is based. If the pandemic situation improves, they will have a traditional wedding in Mumbai in February next year."
Also Read: Shaheer Sheikh Has Perfect Reply For Gossip Mongers; Shares Pic With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor
Also Read: Are Shaheer Sheikh And Ruchikaa Kapoor Getting Married In December?