Shaheer Sheikh Has Perfect Reply For Gossip Mongers; Shares Pic With Rumoured GF Ruchikaa Kapoor

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh has been in news for his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the Creative Producer and Executive Vice President at Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Ltd. Recently, the actor had shared Ruchikaa's picture and called her 'My Girl,' which made people wonder if the actor made his relationship with Ruchikaa official. Also, many of them, who failed to find picture of Ruchikaa, photoshopped the duo's pictures to see them in a single frame. The actor has finally put an end to all gossip mongers by sharing Ruchikaa's picture.

Sharing a picture snapped with Ruchikaa, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time. #ikigai #madMe #girlwiththecurls."

Mushtaq Shiekh commented, "Awww plus awww!! Soooo much fun ❤️❤️❤️❤️" and Pearl V Puri wrote, "Love you both ❤️❤️." Ravi Bhatia shared heart-shaped emojis.

Ruchikaa Kapoor too shared the same picture and captioned it as, "🤪♾❤️." To this, Ekta Kapoor commented, "Beyonddddd adorable ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" while Arjit Taneja, Vishal Singh and Gunjan Vikkas Manaktala shared heart-shaped emojis.

While fans of Shaheer were super happy and showered love to the duo by commenting on his post, Ruchikaa has limited her comment section.

