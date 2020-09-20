Shaheer Sheikh On YRHPK Going Off Air: I Didn’t Know That It Might Come To An End So Soon

In a surprising turn of events, Star Plus recently announced that its new show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will be replacing Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. It must be noted that the sudden wrapping up of the hit series came as a shock to the fans, and as a result, Shaheer tried consoling them by sharing a sweet and hopeful message online.

And now, the actor has opened up in detail about the show’s ouster in an interview with the Times of India. Shaheer said, “Although I knew that the show was not doing well number wise, I didn’t know that it might come to an end so soon. However, generally, also I do shows for not more than a year and this show ran for more than year. I like doing stories with a definite start and end. I personally feel that a year is enough for a show and beyond that the premise of the show is lost and then they are dragged. I would not never want to be a part of an infinite show.”

“This show also, I had signed for a year only but then later Rajan sir (Shahi, the producer of the show) convinced me to stay for two years to which I agreed. He is a great person, who understands his actors a lot. But I would not want to give more than a year to a show on TV otherwise,” he added.

On being quizzed about his next project, Shaheer shared that he is now looking at doing something different on screen. “I would love to play a cop or do a negative character and have been wanting to do that for long. There is so much now to do even on the OTT platform. But yes I would not do something that I cannot watch with my family,” he said.

