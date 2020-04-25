Shaheer Sheikh Says He Couldn’t Speak To Anyone For Days After Shooting Draupati's Cheer Haran Scene

Shaheer Literally Ran Away When He Got To Know He Was Selected

The actor also told that he literally ran away when a guy who took his audition told him that he was selected for the show; he felt that he won't be able to do it since he hadn't done anything like this before. He added that it was Sidharth Kumar Tewary, who convinced him to do the show.

His Parents’ Reaction On Him Playing Arjun

When asked what was his parents' reaction when they got to know that he will play Arjun, Shaheer told the portal, "They were happy and proud like any parents would have been. At the same time, they couldn't believe it's me as they knew how bad I was with Hindi. All my Hindi teachers used to be really upset with me. So, they were pleasantly surprised to see me talk in Hindi with heavy Sanskrit words."

Scene That He Would Never Forget: Draupati’s Cheer Haran

When asked about the scene that he will never forget, the actor said, "There were two scenes which actually impacted me a lot emotionally. One was Draupadi's cheer haran, after shooting which I got so disturbed that I couldn't recover mentally for 10-15 days. It made me terribly sad, I would not talk to anyone. What happened to her, somewhere still exists in our society."

Abhimanyu Vadh

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor revealed that the second scene he wouldn't forget was Abhimanyu Vadh, after which the brother goes to the chambers of Kauravas and challenge them to fight. He added that Abhimanyu's death was also a high point in the show. And what it did to Arjun, it did to him as well. Shaheer further said that the show was a crazy journey of emotions; he lived the character deeply and felt the pain while shooting the sequences.