Shakti Arora On Supernatural Shows: It's Career Destroyer; Can’t Imagine Myself Turning Into Animal

Shakti Feels Supernatural Shows Are Career Destroyer For Him

Shakti revealed to the leading daily that the offers he has been getting aren't good enough. Although supernatural shows are flavour of the season, he doesn't want to do it as he feels it is a career destroyer for him.

'I Can’t Imagine Myself Turning Into Any Animal'

The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actor was quoted by HT as saying, "Though supernatural shows are the flavour of the season but I don't relate to them. I can't imagine myself turning into any animal and then being identified having played such a character for the rest of my life. Supernatural shows are career destroyer for me. I want my audience to remember me for my choices too."

Shakti Further Added...

"I don't like the way they're being made for TV. I mean if one is making a show like Lucifer or Jessica Jones, I still understand. But here, we're only thinking about daily telecast, which is why the visual and VFX are usually compromised upon and the results aren't good enough."

Shakti Is In No Mood To Rush Into Any Project

The actor is in no mood to rush into any project as he can't compromise on quality. He also said that although he has done reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss aren't his kind of shows.

'I Won’t Stop Trying'

Shakti is apparently auditioning for films and web series. The actor said, "There's enough time to work on characters and stories. I know it'd be difficult to break into both these spaces, but I won't stop trying. And it's not just because TV actors are looked down upon. Sometimes, films and web content require less exposed faces. There are times when creators of web shows and films have limited set of TV actors in mind."