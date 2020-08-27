Shakti Star Rubina Dilaik Rings In Her 33rd Birthday With Hubby Abhinav Shukla In Her Hometown

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame Rubina Dilaik celebrated her 33rd birthday on August 26 at her hometown. The actress has been residing there since the commencement of the lockdown and is accompanied by actor-husband Abhinav Shukla.

Meanwhile, Abhinav took to his social media account to share a glimpse of the 'outer’ birthday celebration he had organised for his wife. The picturesque bash had a few close friends and family members of the couple in attendance.

Abhinav shared a beautiful picture and wrote, "Ruby ka Outdoor Birthday! With @jyotikadilaik @rajatsharma_rj @kudratbhandari, Anu, Dhruppal, and Sonu!"

Rubina too took to her Instagram account to share some more pictures and thank everyone for making her birthday a memorable affair. She wrote, “Thank you for all the Love and effort for making my birthday so so Special ❤️........... #grateful 😇” Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav have been enjoying their time in the hills away from the hustle and bustle of the city. In a recent interview, Rubina had shared how much they have been cherishing this break from work. She was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "Since the lockdown began, I wanted to spend it with my dear ones under the open sky. Abhinav and I were thinking about going to Himachal for the last two-and-a-half months. Finally, we could make it. We are spending our time farming under the open sky. It's all about living in the moment and reviving ourselves. It's quite relaxing and soothing for us."

