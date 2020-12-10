Shama Sikander Admits To Attempting Suicide; Gives Suggestion To People Who Have Suicidal Tendencies

Shama Sikander has always been vocal about her battle with depression and bipolar disorder. In fact, she also accepted that she tried to attempt suicide. In an interview with Times Now Digital, the actress revealed that she struggled with depression and bipolar disorder for five years. She also suggested people who have suicidal tendencies to give themselves time and energy and take medicines to heal.

Shama was quoted by the portal as saying, "If I can heal after 5 years of struggle, you can absolutely heal. Anybody can heal. You have to take your demons. You can't look outside. You have to give yourself time and energy. People must go and take medicines. Your brain chemicals fluctuate and can make you feel worthless. Circumstances make you feel like that. It is ok to give up but important to know when you bow down, you have that capacity to get up. You can heal. There is light after darkness."

Talking about depression, Shama said, "Depression is a state of feeling loveless. I hated myself and did not like my good self. I was tamed to be good and that compelled me to be good, whether it harmed or hurt me. I realised everybody on the planet is suffering today. We are all humans and suffering each other's pain. It took thousands of years to know about depression or mental health."

She concluded by saying that everyone has bad qualities in them equally and that's what makes us human. She added that if we do not accept it, it will get converted to stress and hence, we need to find our own self.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

