Shama Sikander On Battling Depression & Bipolar Disorder: ‘I Overcame By Meditating & Going Within'

Many celebrities in the recent past have opened up about their personal struggles with mental health issues in order to spread awareness and remove the stigma attached to it. In the same vein, Shama Sikander opened up about her tryst with depression and bipolar disorder and how she overcome them in a recent interview with Bollywood life.

The Ye Meri Life Hai and Maaya fame actress was quoted saying, "I overcame depression and bipolar disorder by meditating and going within. The only way you can battle these illnesses is by going within. Of course, I took medications at that time, but I am not a big supporter of medication. What you actually need to cure is your mind. These illnesses are generally whatever has happened to you from childhood till now and how those traumas have made you reach there. So, somehow you have to face those traumas back and correct it."

Shama then went on to explain the process of her therapy sessions and added, "What happens in therapy sessions is that they take you back at that moment, they make you sit face to face with it and make you do what you want to and correct it. At that moment, you can shout at somebody, abuse somebody, or do whatever you wish to do, then relax and come back to normal. This is how my doctor used to do each therapy session with me. And that is what cured me, made me happy with myself again, made me desire again and be hopeful again."

Meanwhile, like other actors, Shama Sikander is homebound due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress is happy that her boyfriend, an American businessman - James Milliron, who otherwise travels all around the world as his work demands, is with her.

