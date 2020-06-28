    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shama Sikander On Being Accused Of Going Under The Knife: ‘You Have No Idea What I've Gone Through'

      By
      |

      Shama Sikander has been in the news in the recent past for opening up about her tryst with depression and bipolar disorder and how she overcame it. However, the actress who became a household name after starring in Sony TV’s Ye Meri Life Hai continues to be bogged down by rumours of having undergone plastic surgery.

      For the unversed, it all started a while ago when Shama shared pictures on her social media account as part of the 10-year challenge, that sparked massive speculation and gossiping about the actress' looks.

      Shama Sikander

      An irked Shama has finally reacted by stating, “Firstly, I don’t understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don’t see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through.”

      She then went on to credit her mind for the transformation by adding, "When I tell you this is my mind that has changed me, you don't believe me! So, I'd rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand.”

      View this post on Instagram

      #10yearchallenge #challengeaccepted #Beatthis😎

      A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander) on

      The actress concluded by stating, “You cannot make the whole world understand what you have gone through because it is you who has gone through it and understand exactly what it is. It is not necessary that you go under the knife every time people change. If I change, does that mean I go under the knife every day? And I just keep changing every day? Have they lost it? So, I don't want to say anything to those people. It's their life."

      ALSO READ: Shama Sikander On The Importance Of Being Vocal About Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Crisis

      Story first published: Sunday, June 28, 2020, 23:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X