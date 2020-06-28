Shama Sikander On Being Accused Of Going Under The Knife: ‘You Have No Idea What I've Gone Through'

Shama Sikander has been in the news in the recent past for opening up about her tryst with depression and bipolar disorder and how she overcame it. However, the actress who became a household name after starring in Sony TV’s Ye Meri Life Hai continues to be bogged down by rumours of having undergone plastic surgery.

For the unversed, it all started a while ago when Shama shared pictures on her social media account as part of the 10-year challenge, that sparked massive speculation and gossiping about the actress' looks.

An irked Shama has finally reacted by stating, “Firstly, I don’t understand these accusations. Accused? I am not some criminal standing here that I have done something wrong. They are not even sure if I have even done it. I don’t see any reason to explain or to speak about this. It is my life. I can do whatever I want. Secondly, you have no idea what I have gone through.”

She then went on to credit her mind for the transformation by adding, "When I tell you this is my mind that has changed me, you don't believe me! So, I'd rather let them live with their lies and they can feel whatever they want to feel they can feel and understand.”

The actress concluded by stating, “You cannot make the whole world understand what you have gone through because it is you who has gone through it and understand exactly what it is. It is not necessary that you go under the knife every time people change. If I change, does that mean I go under the knife every day? And I just keep changing every day? Have they lost it? So, I don't want to say anything to those people. It's their life."

ALSO READ: Shama Sikander On The Importance Of Being Vocal About Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Crisis