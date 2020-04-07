    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shama Sikander On COVID-19 Outbreak: I Would've Died If James Was Away; Can't Live Away From Him

      By
      |

      Like other actors, Shama Sikander is in self-isolation during the current scenario of the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress is happy that her boyfriend, an American businessman - James Milliron, who otherwise travels all around the world as his work demands, is with her. She also revealed that she cannot live without live.

      Shama Sikander Says She Would've Died If James Was Away

      Shama Sikander Says She Would've Died If James Was Away

      The actress was quoted by HT as saying, "He is right here with me. You can't imagine how that has happened by the sheer stroke of luck because airports are closing down and he travels so much. I would have died if James was away at such a time, and just thinking about such a situation. I cannot live away from him. It is a great support to have him by my side."

      The Actress In Total Self-Isolation

      The Actress In Total Self-Isolation

      Shama herself travels a lot but at this time of crisis, she feels that it is very important that they realise the gravity of the situation as it is very scary. The actress added that she is in total self-isolation and is quite enjoying it as it has given her time to self-introspect. But she says that it is not an easy situation and added, "Knowing that you can't go out does make you feel restless."

      Shama’s Projects

      Shama’s Projects

      Apart from normal life, even her work is affected as she was to do a few projects and was supposed to shoot for them, but the shooting is now put on hold due to the pandemic.

      The Maaya Actress Says…

      The Maaya Actress Says…

      "I was to do three projects, one films and two webs series but everything is stuck now. I was supposed to start shooting them this month. All my friends are sitting at home, doing nothing. But we have all made a pact that we will not step out at all. At this time, we all must be extremely responsible, we must neither put our health or other's health in jeopardy." - (sic)

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: EXCLUSIVE Interview! Bekaaboo's Priya Banerjee Wants To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

      Read more about: shama sikander
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X