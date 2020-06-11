Shama Sikander On The Importance Of Being Vocal About Mental Health Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Many celebrities in the recent past including Shama Sikander have opened up and spoken publicly about their tryst with depression in order to spread awareness and remove the stigma attached to mental health. And now, as the entertainment industry is grappling with a rising number of suicide cases and deaths during the COVID-19 lockdown, the Ye Meri Life Hai fame actress has once again reiterated the importance of people talking more openly about mental health issues amid the pandemic.

Shama recently took to social media and stated, “You can fight it, I fought it. I had to fight a lot of conditioning, too. I still do. It’s something not easy to remove, I completely understand that. I’m surprised to see the society wants to see change but doesn’t want to change. When I post some video on domestic violence, many women praise me but that’s no longer enough. Women need to realize that they should not let it happen at all.”

She also spoke about the rise in domestic violence cases amid lockdown by adding, “No human being has the right to beat another. People are now staying at home and a lot of people have anger issues and it’s a result of all that. Unfortunately, this is a deeply engraved problem. It’s because of generations of wrong training.”

Meanwhile, Shama has been indoors and homebound for the most part, these past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actress is happy that her boyfriend, an American businessman - James Milliron, who otherwise travels all around the world as his work demands, has been with her.

ALSO READ: Shama Sikander's Wedding With Fiancé James Milliron Is On Hold Due To Coronavirus Lockdown!