Shama Sikander's Wedding With Fiancé James Milliron Is On Hold Due To Coronavirus Lockdown!

Shama & James Had Planned A Destination Wedding

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "We had planned a destination wedding in September-end and almost everything, including the venue, was finalised. We were all set to zero in on a date when the pandemic hit."

Shama’s Wedding Is On Hold

She further added, "Both our families had started preparing for the big day. James' family doesn't travel and so, his parents don't even have a passport. We had asked them to initiate the paperwork and get their passports made. However, the plan is on hold for now, as I don't think it will be safe to travel around that time."

The Couple Is Worried About James’ Parents

Shama and James are worried about the latter's parents as they are old and the situation is particularly grim in the US. Shama also revealed that James' father was unwell around four months ago. Apparently, the couple is constantly in touch with them.

The Actress Is Glad That James Is With Her

The actress is glad that James is with her during this crisis. Besides spending quality time with each other, she says that she is also learning to adapt to a different and a new way of life. She added that she has started meditating more.

Shama Wants To Star In Yeh Meri Life Hai 2

Meanwhile, Shama, who became a household name with her role of Pooja Mehta in Yeh Meri Life Hai, wants to star in the reboot version of it. She was quoted by IANS as saying, "I would absolutely love that. That was such a fantastic show. I keep telling my producers all the time that 'you guys should bring back Yeh Meri Life Hai 2 and I would love to star in it. If that happens, I would love to star in it." (sic)