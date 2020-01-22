Shantanu Maheshwari Saves Reecha Sinha From Drowning; Actress Says It Was Scary

Nach Baliye 9 finalist Shantanu Maheshwari and actress Reecha Sinha feature in the music video of Ash King 'Gud kha ke'. The romantic number will bring out the beauty of Jaipur. The song is written and composed by Bharat Goel. While shooting for an underwater sequence for the song, Reecha lost balance. Apparently, her co-star Shantanu saved her from drowning.

According to IANS report, while shooting, Reecha, who is not a good swimmer, lost her balance. She was apparently pushed away by the water current, but Shantanu managed to grab her hand and pull her back.

Talking about the incident Reecha told IANS that the underwater scene was the most difficult part of the song. She added that while performing, she was suddenly out of breath and felt she wouldn't be able to come out. She further said that it was scary, but Shantanu rescued her.

Reecha was quoted as saying, "The most difficult part in Gud Khake video was the underwater scene. A lot of struggle went into it. I was performing and suddenly I was out of breath and I felt that I would not be able to come out. Thankfully, Shantanu came to my rescue. He realised that I'm unable to come out and he literally saved me from drowning. It was scary but I'm very happy with the output we got."

The song was released a few days ago and has received 92K views. Shantanu shared the video and captioned it, "The video is out now .... The team has really worked hard for this.... Do spare out your precious time to watch and share the video ... Let us know your feedback ... To watch the whole video link in my bio and sharing the swipe up link as well .. #gudkhake." - (sic)

He also shared a snapshot of the underwater sequence and wrote, "This sequence is very close to my heart, as this is my FIRST attempt to UNDERWATER Romance...... Thank you @palki.malhotra for coming up with this idea ..... @macedon008 for the choreography. 2Days to go for the Release #gudkhake." - (sic)

(Image Source: Snapshot from YouTube video)

