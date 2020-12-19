Sharad Malhotra Completes 15 Years In Industry; Actor Says ‘In Today’s Time People Want To See A Star’

Sharad Malhotra Says People Want To See A Star

In an interview with Spotboye, Sharad Malhotra shared his thoughts about the difference between an actor and a star. The 37-year-old actor said, "An actor probably could be a star in the longer run, but a star might not be a great actor. In today's time, people want to see a star, they want to see the way he talks, the way he walks, etc., and when it comes to an actor, he can be a damn good actor but probably the audience will just appreciate them and move on. That's the difference I see in a star and an actor."

Sharad Says A Star Has Commercial Value

While differentiating between an actor and a star, Sharad Malhotra revealed that an actor can mould himself into any character, but a star can't do it. The Naagin 5 actor then said, "I think a star is someone who has a commercial value attached to him or her, I am talking about the price, their value is much more than that of an actor. An actor has to completely mould himself, based on his character, be it his style, his body language, his voice modulation, etc., but a star does not have to be that particular character, he has to just be himself. A star will probably have his style, his charm, his aura, and people like to copy a star, so a star is much different compared to an actor."

The Actor Says The Public Makes You A Star

Sharad Malhotra believes that it's only the public who can decide an actor's future in showbiz industry. "Not taking away all the respect and love from an actor, I believe that you have to be very true to the character that you have been given but it's the public that makes you a star. You could be a brilliant actor, but you might not be a star for them," Sharad added.

Sharad Malhotra Reveals His Favourite Actors

Sharad Malhotra revealed that he loves Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, as he termed them his favourite actors. While speaking about them, the actor said, "I used to love Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and I still do, he is a megastar, but over the years it moved to Shah Rukh Khan. He is a star because he has that amazing aura and that amazing style. I think the way he walks, the way he talks, he has that very inimitable style and he has got that swag which makes him a star. So it's him and in Hollywood, it's Johnny Depp. He is extremely charming, he has this aura, he has this amazing style. These people have their distinct style and that is what the audience loves, that is what the audience loves to copy."

About Sharad Malhotra’s Life

Apart from TV, Sharad also tried his luck in movies. He made his Bollywood debut in with 2012 film From Sydney with Love. He was later seen in Ek Tera Saath (2016). Unfortunately, both the films flopped at the box office. Talking about his personal life, Sharad Malhotra was in a relationship with Divyanka Tripathi for 7 years. However, after their breakup, he got married to fashion designer Ripci Bhatia in April 2019.