Sharad Malhotra On Sushant's Death Case: Saddening To See Very Few People Spoke About Justice

Everyone's eye is on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The nation wants his friends, family and loved ones to know what exactly happened to Sushant that led to his death. Many celebrities are supporting the moment 'justice for Sushant Singh Rajput'. Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in Naagin 5, also do not want Sushant's case to be brushed under the carpet and wants the late actor's family to get closure.

Sharad was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "We all want to know what happened to the guy who was full of life. This can't be brushed under the carpet, the nation needs answers."

He further said, "It was very disturbing and saddening to see that a very few people spoke about justice for Sushant. Even though I did not want to say anything about Sushant, when someone asked me, I would freely express my views and thoughts and emotions about him. So, I agree that initially, people did not want to comment, but when asked then they should have been vocal about it because we all need to know what exactly happened. I also want to mention that if you are standing up for him now, it should be with good intention and not with some hidden motive."

Soon after Sushant's death, it was said that the actor was suffering from depression. Sharad, who was suffering from depression feels that only the late actor knows what he went through and people need to understand that depression doesn't happen overnight, it's like a series of events. He concluded by suggesting people not to say anything and everything wrong about him, until we know what exactly happened to him.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

