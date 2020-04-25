Shefali Bagga Unfollows Shehnaaz Gill; Mahira Sharma Is Not In Touch With Sidharth Shukla!

Although Bigg Boss 13 is over, the contestants of the controversial reality show are still hitting the headlines. As the viewers are aware, a few contestants bonded really well in the house and one among them are Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga. But latest we hear is that, Shefali has unfollowed Shehnaaz on Instagram!

It has to be recalled that although initially Shefali and Shehnaaz weren't that friendly, after Shefali returned to the Bigg Boss house, the duo bonded really well. Shefali had also posted several pictures and videos supporting Sana. Looks like things are not same now! Recently, while face-timing with Shefali, Balraj Syal had asked her about the reason behind unfollowing Shehnaaz. To this, Shefali gave a diplomatic answer. The TV anchor said that she unfollowed Sana as the latter is also not following her on Instagram. Shefali also clarified that there is no enmity between them.

Also, if you remember, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla bonded really well in the house. Recently, there were reports that all isn't well between Sid and Paras, but the latter rubbished the rumours and said that he spoke to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently. Now, Mahira has revealed that she is not in touch with Sidharth!

As per Tellychakkar's report, when Mahira was asked if she has been in touch with Sid, the actress said that although Paras has spoken to Sid, she hasn't. She said that she is not that kind of a person who will call or message anyone first. However, the Kundali Bhagya actress clarified that she will definitely catch up with Sid after the lockdown.

Also Read: Paras Chhabra Says He Doesn't Need To Distribute Food Packets & Do Social Work For Publicity