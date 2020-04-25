    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shefali Bagga Unfollows Shehnaaz Gill; Mahira Sharma Is Not In Touch With Sidharth Shukla!

      By
      |

      Although Bigg Boss 13 is over, the contestants of the controversial reality show are still hitting the headlines. As the viewers are aware, a few contestants bonded really well in the house and one among them are Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga. But latest we hear is that, Shefali has unfollowed Shehnaaz on Instagram!

      It has to be recalled that although initially Shefali and Shehnaaz weren't that friendly, after Shefali returned to the Bigg Boss house, the duo bonded really well. Shefali had also posted several pictures and videos supporting Sana. Looks like things are not same now! Recently, while face-timing with Shefali, Balraj Syal had asked her about the reason behind unfollowing Shehnaaz. To this, Shefali gave a diplomatic answer. The TV anchor said that she unfollowed Sana as the latter is also not following her on Instagram. Shefali also clarified that there is no enmity between them.

      Shefali Bagga Unfollows Shehnaaz Gill; Mahira Sharma Is Not In Touch With Sidharth Shukla!

      Also, if you remember, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla bonded really well in the house. Recently, there were reports that all isn't well between Sid and Paras, but the latter rubbished the rumours and said that he spoke to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor recently. Now, Mahira has revealed that she is not in touch with Sidharth!

      As per Tellychakkar's report, when Mahira was asked if she has been in touch with Sid, the actress said that although Paras has spoken to Sid, she hasn't. She said that she is not that kind of a person who will call or message anyone first. However, the Kundali Bhagya actress clarified that she will definitely catch up with Sid after the lockdown.

      Also Read: Paras Chhabra Says He Doesn't Need To Distribute Food Packets & Do Social Work For Publicity

      Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 17:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X