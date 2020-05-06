Shehnaaz Gill Bags Another Music Video After Bhula Dunga; Read Details

Post Bigg Boss 13, the Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill was seen in another reality show, Mujshe Shaadi Karoge. But the Colors' reality show didn't grab the required TRPs because of which (and also due to the Coronavirus lockdown) the show was ended soon. Post this, she was seen with her favourite Sidharth Shukla in a music video, Bhula Dunga, which was a hit! As per the latest report, the Punjabi singer has bagged yet another music video.

It has to be recalled that Bhula Dunga was a soulful melody sung by Darshan Raval. As per a TOI report, Shehnaaz's upcoming music video too will be a heartbreak number, but will have Punjabi tadka. She will be seen opposite popular Punjabi singer-actor, Jassie Gill.

A source associated with the project was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Like 'Bhula Dunga', which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actor plans to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted."

In a recent interview to the leading daily, 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' had revealed her Bollywood dreams. She had said that right now, her focus will be on acting and will also be taking up music videos!

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is keeping herself busy and her fans entertained by doing TikTok videos. She was recently seen dancing to the popular track 'Tareefan' from the film, Veere Di Wedding. Her dance moves have impressed the viewers and the video has already grabbed over a million views on TikTok!

