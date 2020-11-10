Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Singh Upset With Her; Swears To Never Speak To Her

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill became popular after her Bigg Boss stint. She was one of the most popular and favourite contestants of Bigg Boss 13. Post the show, the actress has become super busy. She has done a few music videos and has been promoting brands. Her music videos- 'Bhula Dunga' with Sidharth Shukla and 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar have set new records. Now, she will be seen in yet another music video with Sidharth Shukla, for which she visited Chandigarh. While her fans are happy, her father Santokh Singh is upset with her and swears to never speak to her.

Santokh revealed to Tellychakkar that although he requested her to meet a few family friends, whose kids love her and wanted to get pictures clicked with her, she refused to meet them saying she doesn't have time.

Santokh was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him."

He further added, "Now when will we get a chance to see her even, I do not know as it is not often that she comes up north to shoot or visit! I do not have her manager's contact number too to reach out to her. In fact, I have sworn never to speak to her for life! I have a few family friends whose kids wanted to get pictures clicked with her as they love her, however, when I requested her she refused saying that there will be too many people and that she doesn't have time for that. She should at least meet her fans in Punjab if she has come here."

