Shehnaaz Gill Says She & Sidharth Can’t Be More Than Friends; Shares BTS Video From Bhula Dunga
Shehnaaz Gill was viewers' favourite contestant in the Bigg Boss 13 house as they found her more entertaining. Many were even rooting for her, but the trophy went to her favourite, Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz has been in news for her relationship with inmate Sidharth Shukla and for her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She was also called cunning and fake by many of them during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. While Paras Chhabra called her irritating and revealed that he had not spoken to her since their show MSK, a few days ago, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said Sid and Sana had zero chemistry in their video song, Bhula Dunga. In a recent interview with TOI, the Punjabi singer-actress spoke about her relationship with Sidharth, Bollywood dreams and fans.
‘Sidharth & I Can’t Be More Than Friends!’
When asked about her bond with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told the leading daily, "He is a friend. I get to learn a lot from him and he is protective of me. Koi kuchh bhi bole usse mujhe farak nahi padta. Abhi bhi friends hain, I think aagey bhi friends hi rahenge. (I don't care about what people say. I think, Sid and I can't be more than friends.)"
Shehnaaz’s Bollywood Dreams
Post Bigg Boss and MSK, Shehnaaz was seen in a music video with Sidharth. Apart from singing, she has also acted in a few Punjabi films. The actress now wants to try her luck in Bollywood. Sana revealed that she is focused on acting and wants to get into acting. She also added that she will take up good music videos as well.
Regarding Criticism
Regarding criticism that she faced from many of her inmates, she said, "I don't care about what people say about me, I can't change their thinking. It doesn't affect me. I have experienced all of this inside the house, and so, I know what each one is capable of saying. Besides, it reflects on their personality... mera kuchh nahi jaa raha. Toh, it doesn't make any sense to me ki main kisi ko reply karu."
Sana Supports Fans
The actress also supported her fans and feels that they love her unconditionally. The actress said that she feels bad when people target her fans. She added, "Unko kuchh mat bolo, mujhe jo marzi bol lo." Sana further added that she has become strong and now knows with whom she shouldn't talk to and who is her well-wisher. She feels that it's their choice to not like her and she can't do anything about it.
Sana Shares BTS Video From Bhula Dunga
Meanwhile, the Punjabi singer shared BTS video from Bhula Dunga, in which she is seen shooting with Sidharth. As soon as she shared, fans poured in a lot of love, and even trended #SidNaaz on Twitter.
