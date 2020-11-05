Shehnaaz Gill’s Song 'Waada Hai' Is Out; Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana & Says 'Way To Go Girl'

Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wrote, "Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song .... way to go girl 😊" To this, Shehnaaz replied, "Thank you @sidharth_shukla 😘."

Audiences too were all praise for the song. Take a look at a few comments:

@TheLostCandy_

"SANA & ARJUN'S CHEMISTRY , THEIR EXPRESSIONS, ARJUN'S VOICE , SANA'S CUTE ANTICS & STYLE. Everything was perfect n yeah not to forget the amazing Presentation n Beautiful Sets 💖. In Short me, my friends everybody enjoyed watching #WaadaHai 💕."

@dheet_hoon_me

"Her Expression, Acting ,Outfits, Everything is just so perfect !!💖 @ishehnaaz_gill I'm proud my self that I ❤️ u bcoz you always prove that !! You're looking so gorgeous!! This song is very beautiful !! I just can't take my eyes from Sana!! 🙈❤️ #WaadaHai #WaadaHaiOutNow."

@OfficialSidNaaz

"You did a fantastic job u beauty @ishehnaaz_gill ur aura is something else, couldn't get my eyes off u! You nailed it as expected. Extremely proud of u sweetheart ♥️Can't get over it! Guys Go watch it & stream it #WaadaHai #ShehnaazGill."