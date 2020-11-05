Shehnaaz Gill’s Song 'Waada Hai' Is Out; Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana & Says 'Way To Go Girl'
Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo music video, 'Waada Hai' is finally out. The music is composed by Arjun himself and the lyrics is by Manoj Muntashir. The song is beautifully shot and the heartfelt lyrics has impressed the audiences. Shehnaaz looks beautiful in the song and her chemistry with Arjun also seems to have worked. The music video is already trending on YouTube. Shehnaaz's Bigg Boss 'friend' Sidharth Shukla praised the song and complimented her.
Sidharth Shukla Compliments Sana
The Dil Se Dil Tak actor wrote, "Hey @ishehnaaz_gill looking good in Waada hai nice song .... way to go girl 😊" To this, Shehnaaz replied, "Thank you @sidharth_shukla 😘."
Audiences too were all praise for the song. Take a look at a few comments:
@TheLostCandy_
"SANA & ARJUN'S CHEMISTRY , THEIR EXPRESSIONS, ARJUN'S VOICE , SANA'S CUTE ANTICS & STYLE. Everything was perfect n yeah not to forget the amazing Presentation n Beautiful Sets 💖. In Short me, my friends everybody enjoyed watching #WaadaHai 💕."
@dheet_hoon_me
"Her Expression, Acting ,Outfits, Everything is just so perfect !!💖 @ishehnaaz_gill I'm proud my self that I ❤️ u bcoz you always prove that !! You're looking so gorgeous!! This song is very beautiful !! I just can't take my eyes from Sana!! 🙈❤️ #WaadaHai #WaadaHaiOutNow."
@OfficialSidNaaz
"You did a fantastic job u beauty @ishehnaaz_gill ur aura is something else, couldn't get my eyes off u! You nailed it as expected. Extremely proud of u sweetheart ♥️Can't get over it! Guys Go watch it & stream it #WaadaHai #ShehnaazGill."
(Social media posts are not edited)
