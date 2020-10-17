Shehnaaz Gill To Entertain Fans With Colors' New Show Shaandaar Ravivar; Bharti To Be A Part Of It

Shaandaar Ravivar

As per IE report, the show that will be aired on Sundays will also have Bharti Singh and other popular celebrities from the entertainment industry. It will begin from Navratri week and go on till Diwali. It will be a two-hour episode and will be aired for five consecutive Sundays. It might go on air at 6 pm, before Naagin 5 and Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar.

Popular Celebs To Perform In Shaandaar Ravivar

As of now, the celebrities who will be performing in the show are Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Aditya Narayan, Maniesh Paul, Sayantani Ghosh, Vibhor Parashar and Rashami Desai. It is also being said that after the 'Toofani Seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan move out of house, might give special performances.

Festival Special

A source was quoted by IE as saying, "The objective of the show is to bring entertainment to the audience. Popular names from the television and music industry have been roped in to perform for this special event. It's a bid to make Sundays more enjoyable for all, as we gear up to celebrate the upcoming festivities."

Shehnaaz’s Dance Video Goes Viral

A few actors have already shot for the episodes while a few other celebrities are yet to shoot. It has to be recalled that a few days ago, videos of Shehnaaz performing to 'Wakhra Swag' and 'Saturday Saturday' had gone viral on social media.