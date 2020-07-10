Shehnaaz Gill And Tony Kakkar's Kurta Pajama First Look Poster Revealed; Fans Super Excited!

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known as Punjab ki Katrina Kaif, is hitting the headlines for one or the other reason, ever since her Bigg Boss 13 stint. The Punjabi actress and singer gained huge fan following, who have been keeping a tab on her every move. The actress too is keeping her fans updated with her latest posts. Her music video 'Bhula Dunga' with her Bigg Boss inmate Siddharth Shukla was a huge hit. Now, the actress is coming up with yet another music video 'Kurta Pajama' alongside Tony Kakkar.

The singers released the first look poster of their music video a few mins ago and fans are going crazy! The poster features Sana and Tony, and the release date of the music video is also mentioned in it, which is July 17, 2020. In the poster, Shehnaaz looks stunning in a black dress.

Sana shared the poster and captioned it, "Very excited to present the poster of my music video with Tony Kakkar!" Fans are super excited and eagerly waiting for the release of the music video. Take a look at a few comments!

@vrush_sidhearts: Super excited...Winking face with tongueHugging faceWoman dancing poster mai itne cool aur hot.. lagrahe hai dono sochoo song mai toh angaar FireFire laga di hogi.... #KurtaPajamaFirstLook Are you people excited..??? @ishehnaaz_gill @TonyKakkar.

Deblipi: The recently unleashed poster is simply attracting mass and so is the scintillating smile of its leading lady. Super happy for you @ishehnaaz_gill Miles to go, its just beginning. #KurtaPajamaFirstLook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Jul 10, 2020 at 4:29am PDT

Mehh_vishh: Shehnaaaaz super proud of you jaaannnn. The poster is bomb af babyyyyyy best wishes to you love❤.

Muqadashasrat: I was so excited for ur poster my dear ❤️♥️♥️ so happy for u and u look so beautiful MashaAllah ♥️♥️😘😘😘.

(Social media posts are not edited)

