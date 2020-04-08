Shehnaz Gill & Brother Shehbaz Stuck In A Mumbai Hotel Due To Lockdown; Their Father Misses Them!

Shehnaz Gill & Shehbaz Stuck In A Mumbai Hotel!

As the readers are aware, the celebrities shot for MSK rapidly as shoots were coming to a halt from March 19. Later, the government implemented a lockdown in the country to contain the virus. As per a Spotboye report, due to these reasons, Sana and Shehbaz couldn't take the flight in time to reach their hometown, Punjab.

Shehnaz Has A Contract With Colors TV

Confirming the same, Shehnaz and Shehbaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh told Spotboye, "Shehnaz has a 1-year contract with Colors TV and plans to do another show with them, so she waited back in Mumbai post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for those meetings. After a certain point, it was not safe to travel anyway."

Sana & Shehbaz's Father Misses Them

When asked if he misses his daughter and son, Mr Santokh said, "Of course, I miss them First, they were inside for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then this lockdown happened. But I don't feel worried." - (sic)

Colors Is Taking Good Care Of Shehnaz!

He said that Shehnaz and Shehbaz are in touch with him through video calls. He also added that Colors is taking good care of the duo.