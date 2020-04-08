    For Quick Alerts
      Shehnaz Gill & Brother Shehbaz Stuck In A Mumbai Hotel Due To Lockdown; Their Father Misses Them!

      By
      |

      Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaz Gill became a household name after participating in Colors TV's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her bond with co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla was loved by fans, who had nicknamed them as SidNaaz. The duo was also seen in a music video, Bhula Dunga, which broke records by crossing 45 million views in a week's time. It is also being said that the couple will be seen in two more music videos, but nothing has been confirmed yet by the actors. Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaz was seen in Colors' reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, which abruptly ended due to low ratings and the Coronavirus outbreak. As per the latest report, Shehnaz and her brother Shehbaz, who was also seen in MSK, are stuck in a Mumbai hotel!

      Shehnaz Gill & Shehbaz Stuck In A Mumbai Hotel!

      As the readers are aware, the celebrities shot for MSK rapidly as shoots were coming to a halt from March 19. Later, the government implemented a lockdown in the country to contain the virus. As per a Spotboye report, due to these reasons, Sana and Shehbaz couldn't take the flight in time to reach their hometown, Punjab.

      Shehnaz Has A Contract With Colors TV

      Confirming the same, Shehnaz and Shehbaz's father Santokh Singh Sukh told Spotboye, "Shehnaz has a 1-year contract with Colors TV and plans to do another show with them, so she waited back in Mumbai post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge for those meetings. After a certain point, it was not safe to travel anyway."

      Sana & Shehbaz's Father Misses Them

      When asked if he misses his daughter and son, Mr Santokh said, "Of course, I miss them First, they were inside for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then this lockdown happened. But I don't feel worried." - (sic)

      Colors Is Taking Good Care Of Shehnaz!

      He said that Shehnaz and Shehbaz are in touch with him through video calls. He also added that Colors is taking good care of the duo.

      Also Read: After Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaz Gill To Be Seen In 2 More Music Videos!

