Shehnaz Gill Doesn’t Want To Work With Other Bigg Boss 13 Contestants Besides Sid for THIS Reason!
Post Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz Gill surprised everyone by doing another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in the quest to find a life partner alongside Paras Chhabra. The model and singer then went on to star alongside 'good friend’ and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla in a music video called Bhula Dunga. The number was a major hit amidst the couple’s (SidNaaz) fans and has been trending on YouTube.
Post wrapping up her 'swayanwar' series and launching her single, Shehnaz told a media portal that she doesn’t want to work with any of her co-contestants from Bigg Boss besides Sidharth for the following reason.
Shehnaz said, "No, I don’t wish to work with any other contestant. Sometimes, a lot of things matter. It’s better to maintain distance with people who don’t respect you. Self-respect is very important. Also, apart from Sidharth, I don’t think my chemistry will ever be seen with any other Bigg Boss 13 contestants. Hence, I want to work with new people.” (sic)
On being quizzed about her relationship status with Sidharth, she replied, Talking about her bonding with Sidharth, Shehnaaz told Spotboye in a recent interview, “I am in a relationship with Sidharth but as a friend. I had said that I love him. And, he’s protective about me. As he’s protective, I am not waiting to hear 'I love you’ from him. He’s a very good friend of mine and I don’t want to lose him as a friend."
Meanwhile, Sid and Sana will also be seen performing at Mirchi Music Awards. The promo video of the duo's performance is going viral on social media.
