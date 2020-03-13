Shehnaz & Paras' Mujhse Shaadi Karoge To Be Replaced By Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 This Month; Fans Happy!

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge To Be Replaced By Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

As per a Tellychakkar report, the show is said to telecast its last show on March 20, 2020. It is also being said that it will be replaced by the second season of Ishq Mein Marjawan, that will have Helly Shah in the lead role. As per the report, IMM 2 will premiere from March 23.

MSK To Go Off Air Due To Low TRPs

As the viewers are aware, Sana and Paras are seen looking out for their suitable partners in MSK. The participants of the show are well-known celebrities which includes - Balraj Syal, Rohanpreet Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Mayur Verma, Mayank Agnihotri, Jasleen Matharu, Sanjjanaa Galrani, Heena Panchal, Ankita Shrivastav and Navdeesh Kaur. The makers tried their best to introduce new twists by getting popular celebrities like Manish Paul and Gautam Gulati (hosts), Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij (guests), to impress the audiences. But looks like it's not working as TRPs are declining every week. Hence, the makers decided to shut the show!

Fans Happy With Reports Of MSK Going Off Air

Fans are super happy about the same as they never liked the concept. A user tweeted, "So happy to know finally #MSK is going off air this march 20th. So much relief for #SidNaaz," another viewer tweeted, "#MSK is Going Off Air Soooooooon !! Sana will be out of that TRAP n Will Focus on Her Singing n Acting Career 😎❤️." - (sic)

Fans Comments

A few others commented, "Yesss very Happy.. #MostWantedSidNaaz," "Relived, Shehnaaz deserves much better things in life than this snooze fest, its a waste of her talent," "Khushi hi h atleast sana kuch ache project kregi ab," and "Shehnaz desrve bettr show." - (sic)