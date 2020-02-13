Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz and Paras To Have Swayamvar in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors! Details inside

Asim Not Part Of The Reality Show

It has to be recalled that there were reports of Asim being approached for the reality show, but his brother Umar clarified that it is a fake news. He tweeted, "There is no news of #Asim doing svayamwar and i have not been approached for it. Fake news !🚨 #AsimRiazForTheWin." - (sic)

Shehnaz & Paras In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

As per a TOI report, the show is apparently titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will commence soon after Bigg Boss. It will span across 13 weeks. Sana and Paras will be locked inside the same house along with six suitors each.

Sidharth & Rashami To Help Maniesh

A source revealed that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will also be part of the show - not as host or mentors, but the duo will be seen helping the host Maniesh Paul to select the suitors for Sana and Paras during auditions!

‘Shehnaz Will Announce Her New Journey With A Wedding Invite’

The source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaz and Paras will be zeroed in. The makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh finalise the 12 suitors, as they have lived with the two inmates and know them well. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Shehnaz will announce her new journey with a wedding invite in her hand."