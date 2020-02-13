Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaz and Paras To Have Swayamvar in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge on Colors! Details inside
Tthere were reports that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill will be having her swayamvar on Colors in the form of a reality show titled Shehnaz Gill Ka Swayamvar. Later, it was said that her family and team have declined the offer from Colors and that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz had been roped in for the reality show instead. As per the latest reports, Shehnaz aka Sana will indeed have her swayamvar on the channel. Along with her, the other Bigg Boss 13 contestant who will have a swayamvar (rather swayamvadhu) is Paras Chhabra and not Asim Riaz. This will be in the form of a new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.
Asim Not Part Of The Reality Show
It has to be recalled that there were reports of Asim being approached for the reality show, but his brother Umar clarified that it is a fake news. He tweeted, "There is no news of #Asim doing svayamwar and i have not been approached for it. Fake news !🚨 #AsimRiazForTheWin." - (sic)
Shehnaz & Paras In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
As per a TOI report, the show is apparently titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will commence soon after Bigg Boss. It will span across 13 weeks. Sana and Paras will be locked inside the same house along with six suitors each.
Sidharth & Rashami To Help Maniesh
A source revealed that Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will also be part of the show - not as host or mentors, but the duo will be seen helping the host Maniesh Paul to select the suitors for Sana and Paras during auditions!
‘Shehnaz Will Announce Her New Journey With A Wedding Invite’
The source was quoted by TOI as saying, "Maniesh Paul will host the audition rounds, during which the suitors for Shehnaz and Paras will be zeroed in. The makers have also approached Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla to help Maniesh finalise the 12 suitors, as they have lived with the two inmates and know them well. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Shehnaz will announce her new journey with a wedding invite in her hand."
