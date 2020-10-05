Shehzad Deol: Here’s All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss 14 Contestant!

Bigg Boss 14 premiered this past weekend with host Salman Khan introducing the contestants for the season. Among them was a well-known name from the reality TV universe, Shehzad Deol.

For the unversed, Shehzad began his career by participating in Top Model India. The model-hunt show had him walk in front of mentors like Lisa Haydon, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Atul Kasbekar and Shibani Dandekar. He became the first runner-up of the show. Shehzad also took part in Vikas Gupta hosted show Ace Of Space Season 1 and was one of the finalists on it as well.

The model also harbours acting aspirations and someday wishes to earn a name for himself in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry. On the premiere night of Bigg Boss 14, he confessed to Salman Khan that he is inspired by Waris Ahluwalia and Diljit Dosanjh and that he wants to be the next turbaned superstar.

Before entering the house, Shehzad spoke to DNA and had stated, "I am extremely excited. For me, Bigg Boss is a pedestal in my career, a show which will give me an audience every single day for three months. I’m hoping to leave a mark which takes my career onto a path where I can continue entertaining my audience.”

On being quizzed about his favourite contestants, Shehzad had revealed, “Some contestants like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Vikas Gupta, and Shilpa Shinde were amazing while they were on the show. In fact, I’ve watched the last season also throughout. It’s actually difficult to choose a few names but, to be honest, I love the way Shehnaaz Gill entertained the audience and how Hina carried herself.”

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Day 1 Updates: Sidharth Seeks Radhe Maa’s Blessings; Shehzad And Nikki Get Into A Fight

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Sara Gurpal Is A Well Known Face Of Punjabi Film And Television Industry