Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeforSushantforum; Wants CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh’s Suicide Case

Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeforSushantforum

Shekhar tweeted, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support."

Netizens Support Shekar

Netizens agreed with the actor and supported him with the forum! A user wrote, "CBI enquiry is a must.This case smells of fowl play & not suicide. Bollywood community has lost its respect & more than that trust infront of a common man.Doubt cinema will ever be same again for us. Who will send their child for this profession, atleast many of us will never."

Another User Commented…

"Thanks Sir! Please help take this case forward. There is so much foul play in this case. There are covering it up in front of our naked eye and balantly saying it's a suicide. When we all know it is not. Why? Plz help take this forward. Folded hands #CBIEnquiryForSushant."

Fans’ Comments

A few users wrote, "CBI enquiry is MUST #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput," "Absolute support Sir. We want #JusticeForShushantSinghRajput #CBIEnquiryForSushant support #justiceforSushantforum" and "Full suppport sir Loudly crying face we just want to get justice for our star #justiceforSushantforum."