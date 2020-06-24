Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeforSushantforum; Wants CBI Inquiry In Sushant Singh’s Suicide Case
TV and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has not only left everyone in shock and grief, but it has also created an uproar across the nation. Although the police confirmed the actor's death due to hanging after post-mortem, they are investigation the professional angle in the case. It has been over a week since the actor left us, and many are unable to believe that he took his life. Recently, Shekhar Suman shared his disappointment and said that he is not willing to believe that such a strong-willed and intelligent man can commit suicide without leaving behind a note. He stated that he is starting a forum '#justiceforSushantforum' and wanted CBI inquiry in Sushant's suicide case.
Shekhar Suman Forms #JusticeforSushantforum
Shekhar tweeted, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support."
Netizens Support Shekar
Netizens agreed with the actor and supported him with the forum! A user wrote, "CBI enquiry is a must.This case smells of fowl play & not suicide. Bollywood community has lost its respect & more than that trust infront of a common man.Doubt cinema will ever be same again for us. Who will send their child for this profession, atleast many of us will never."
Another User Commented…
"Thanks Sir! Please help take this case forward. There is so much foul play in this case. There are covering it up in front of our naked eye and balantly saying it's a suicide. When we all know it is not. Why? Plz help take this forward. Folded hands #CBIEnquiryForSushant."
Fans’ Comments
A few users wrote, "CBI enquiry is MUST #CBIEnquiryForSushantSinghRajput," "Absolute support Sir. We want #JusticeForShushantSinghRajput #CBIEnquiryForSushant support #justiceforSushantforum" and "Full suppport sir Loudly crying face we just want to get justice for our star #justiceforSushantforum."
(Social media posts are not edited)
