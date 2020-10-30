Shilpa Shinde Denies Entering Bigg Boss 14 House; Says She Is Busy With Something Big

Bigg Boss 14 makers are trying different concepts on the show to keep the audience hooked. During the launch, they had got popular ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Of late, there were speculations that Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde might enter the current season during Diwali. However, the actress has denied the reports and clarified that she is busy with something big. She also added that she has moved on from the show.

While talking to TOI, the actress revealed that her upcoming avatar will surprise everyone. She also added that she doesn't understand why the previous seasons' contestants enter the show. (Well, we assume that she has forgotten that she had entered Bigg Boss 12 house along with Vikas Gupta).

Shilpa was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am not entering Bigg Boss 14. I am busy with something big. And like I have always maintained that I have moved on from this show. I always like to do different things. Repetition is not my thing. All my prior outings have seen me in different avatars (like Angoori etc.) My upcoming avatar will again surprise you all."

She further added, "Last but not the least I don't understand why previous BB season contestants even enter the show. I want to ask is it not unfair to the current lot of contestants?"

Recently, Shilpa was in the news for exiting Gangs Of Filmistan, which starred Sunil Grover, Upasana Singh, Sidharth Sagar and others. A day before the show's launch, the actress quit the show due to creative differences. She had alleged that the makers promised her something else and were giving importance to Sunil.

