Shilpa Shinde Makes EXPLOSIVE Revelations; Says She Was In Relationship With Sidharth & He’s Abusive

'We Had An Affair & Sidharth Was Very Abusive'

Shilpa was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Yes we had an affair and Sidharth Shukla was a very abusive and aggressive man in the relationship. He was possessive and used to hit me a lot."

Shilpa Doesn't Want Sidharth To Win The Show

The ex-Bigg Boss winner was angry that so many fans are rooting for Sidharth and said that she doesn't want him to win the show. She said, "A person like Sidharth cannot win this show. It will be a disaster. He doesn't deserve it and is not worth the title."

How Did Shilpa Meet Sid?

When asked as to how did they meet each other, the actress said that he is a family friend and they met at a wedding. She revealed that they had been for a few coffee dates and it was a causal relationship, but he took it to another level.

Why She Is Exposing Sid Now?

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress further added that he was over-possessive, demanding and abusive. When asked as to why is she talking about it now, Shilpa said, "I am feeling bad to talk about something so old. Mujhe gadde murde nahi ukhaadne. But I am feeling terrible that someone like him has a chance of winning the show. That's why I am coming out and exposing him that please don't make such a guy a winner."