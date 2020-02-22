Shilpa Shinde Reveals Why She Couldn’t Take Up Debina Bonnerjee's Role In Aladdin

Shilpa Shinde is said to have been the first choice to play the role of Mallika, a jinn creator on Sab TV’s Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The producers had initially approached the actress before signing Debina Bonnerjee for the coveted role.

Later, there were rumours swirling in the media about her differences with the makers of the show. But the Bigg Boss 11 winner has now come forward to reveal the real reason why she couldn't give her nod to Aladdin.

Shilpa told TOI, "There were no differences with the producer. There were some date issues and their set is located in Naigaon. The people are really good and I really did not want to spoil our relations. Aladdin's set was in Goregaon Filmcity earlier, but now it has shifted to Naigaon. I can't take stress as I have health issues and that's why I said no, I don't want to give trouble to anyone because of me again. That's why this show did not happen. The news is true that I was about to do Aladdin. I am doing a web series and the dates were clashing." (sic)

The Maayka actress went on to add that she did receive the contract but refrained from signing on the dotted line. "Contract aa gaya tha but I did not sign. If somebody has said this then it is really bad that I signed and did not go on board. I was very scared. The makers were trying their level best to convince me to do Aladdin. But what happens is initially you say yes to everything but while working other issues come up. I don't like giving trouble to anyone," revealed Shilpa.

