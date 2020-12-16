Shilpa Shinde Says She Is Not Following Bigg Boss 14; Warns People Who Are Using Her Name

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde, who won Bigg Boss 11, recently shared a video in which she clarified that she is not following Bigg Boss 14 and warned people, who are using her name or fake IDs, that she might take legal action against them.

For the uninitiated, there were reports that Paurashpur actress Shilpa Shinde had called Rahul Vaidya a 'bhagoda' in her tweet. It was said that the actress had tweeted about Rahul after he was called back to the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, now the actress has slammed the reports and clarified that she doesn't have a Twitter account.

Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "I am not following #Bigboss14 and have not given any interview regarding any contestant. I don't have any Twitter account and there are several fake IDs impersonating my name...Requesting media that don't publish news on the basis of fake tweets. Stop this otherwise ,I have to initiate legal action against those fake id's."

She was seen saying in the video, "Bigg Boss follow nhi kar rahi hun mai, kissi contestant ke baare mein kuch bhi nhi bol rahi hun, Jo koi bhi mere naam ko iss tarah se use kar raha hai, main uske against legal action le sakti hoon. Please yeh nonsense na karein, mujhe Bigg Boss ke baare mein kuch bhi nhi pta hai (I'm not following Bigg Boss and I haven't told anything about any contestant. I may take legal action against those who are using my name wrongly. Please do not do such nonsense. I don't know anything about Bigg Boss)."

Also, Shilpa's brother Ashutosh Shinde informed fans about the fake tweets and tweeted, "Kindly note that #ShilpaShinde does not have any account on Twitter. Any tweet impersonating Shilpa Shinde should be straight away ignored. Requesting media not to quote such tweets in their publications/videos."

Also Read: BB 14: Rakhi Sawant's Crazy Antics Leave Housemates In Splits; Netizens Call Her Entertainment Queen

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant Shares When Her Husband Will Reveal His Identity In Front Of The World