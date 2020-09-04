Shilpa Shinde Slams GOF Producers For Leaking WhatsApp Chats; Asks Them To Stop Spreading Lies

Shilpa Shinde Asks Makers To Stop Telling Lies

Sharing the E-mail, Shilpa wrote, "Stop telling lies as I had already e-mail you on 29th Aug 2020 regarding my issues & wanted to end this matter on happy note & you have replied too. I've also received flowers & a note stating "Get well soon and missing you at the sets". Hence kindly stop this drama. I've been unwell while shooting at your sets and currently have COVID symptoms."

She Further Wrote…

"No one is paying for this but only I have to face... So atleast what you could do is not to spread that you are trying to contact me and all. It is a male dominated comedy, I suppose everyone would agree. I don't understand why are you claiming to have called me again and again. After this bitterness, I doubt I would be able to do a comedy show with you. So let's not aggravate the situation then what it is already or else let's end this on positive note. P.S. Screenshot of Mail Sent on 29th Aug 2020."

Shilpa Lashes Out At The Producers

The actress lashed out at the producers for leaking their Whatsapp chats after telling her not to do so. Furious Shilpa shared Whatsapp chat and script and wrote, "THE POT CALLING THE KETTLE BLACK" Suits on you Dear Preeti/ Neeti Simoes @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes. Have some shame Preeti/Neeti Simoes..Screenshot nahi dalne ko bol rahi aur phir khud WhatsApp ki Chat mere replies hide karke media ko de rahi ho. Abhi kya mein bhi poori script post kar du??Maine sirf abhi front page post kiya hai.."Ek bar clearly apni baat batane ke baad ,I am not answerable to u..Mera NO means NO hota Hai" "DOODH KA DOODH PAANI KA PAANI ABHI HO GAYA HAI".."

‘Asliyat Saamne Aa Gayi Toh Mirchi Lagi Kya??’

Shilpa further wrote, "So Plz stop spreading lies...Asliyat Saamne aa gayi toh mirchi lagi kya?? Abhi phone calls bhi hain jaha maine tumko(Preeti Simoes) clearly bola ki "Mujhe Sunil Grover ji ke sath kaam nahi karna"..Woh bhi daal du??? If you dont want to aggravate this..So its better plz just concentrate on your ghatiya script & do your job..All the best."