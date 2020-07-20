    For Quick Alerts
      Shivangi Joshi Reveals Things In Mumbai Are Different & Scary; Talks About Her Dual Role On YRKKH

      Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was in Dehradun, when the lockdown was announced. After a long break due to Coronavirus pandemic, the actress recently resumed work and revealed that things are different and scary in Mumbai.

      'Things Are Different And Scary Here'

      ‘Things Are Different And Scary Here’

      Shivangi was quoted by IANS as saying, "Things are different and scary here. I just go to the sets, shoot and come back home, maintaining social distancing and other security norms. Guess it will remain like this till things become better here in Mumbai and the world."

      Shivangi On Playing Dual Role On YRKKH

      Shivangi On Playing Dual Role On YRKKH

      As we revealed earlier, the actress will be seen playing double role, Naira and Tina. The promo of the same was released and fans are quite excited about the new storyline. Regarding the same, Shivangi said, "This is the first time I am playing a double role and I am really enjoying it. The experience was thrilling, as depicting two characters, totally opposite of each other requires composition and a clear mindset."

      The Actress Says…

      The Actress Says…

      The actress added that she resumed work after three-and-a-half months, and the first shot she gave was not as Naira but Tina. She added that the situation was not easy and conditions were not normal as there has been a sense of fear in each one of them and it was difficult for her too. However, she is happy with the results as people are liking it and appreciating both the characters.

      Shivangi Is Excited To Be Back In Front Of Camera

      Shivangi Is Excited To Be Back In Front Of Camera

      She is excited to be back in front of camera and overwhelmed to meet her co-stars after such a long time. She said that when she met her co-stars it was like each of them had million things to share, discuss, talk and hug, but they couldn't do! There were also limited people on the sets and hence they had to adjust to the new normal!

      (With IANS Inputs)

      X