Shivangi Joshi Transfers Money To Rajesh Kareer's Account; The Actor Is Happy With Her Gesture!

Many actors are finding it difficult to make ends meet due to Coronavirus lockdown as they are not finding work. The actors, who asked for financial help, were helped by their colleagues. Recently, Begusarai actor, Rajesh Kareer requested for financial help. He took to Facebook and appealed to the users to help him as his situation is critical. He also added that with the money he gets, he will go to hometown Punjab and find work there. Many of them responded on his Facebook post. As per Spotboye report, his Begusarai co-star Shivangi Joshi, helped him by transferring money to his account.

As per the report, Shivangi transferred Rs 10,000 to the actor's account. Rajesh confirmed the same to the portal and said that he is happy with her gesture.

Rajesh was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I am really happy with her gesture. We were not so close to each other on the set but despite that she came ahead to help me in this crisis, it means a lot."

He further added, "Not just Shivangi but many have contacted me since yesterday and transferred some amount in my account. I can't thank SpotboyE.com enough, for helping me out in this situation."

For the uninitiated, Rajesh shared a video on Facebook and revealed that he has been out of work since a year now, and post lockdown, i.e., since past two-three months, it has been very difficult for him to manage livelihood in Mumbai. He requested people to send him at least Rs 200-300, so that he can go back to Punjab with wife and a 11-year-old son and find work there.

