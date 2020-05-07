Shivin Narang Gets Discharged; Shares Pictures And Thanks Fans For Their Wishes

Recently, Beyhadh 2 actor, Shivin Narang was hospitalised as he got injured after he accidentally fell on a glass table at his residence in Malad. It was said that the actor underwent a two-hour-long hand surgery. Although he was stable, it was said that he was in severe pain and was under observation. As per the latest report, the actor has been discharged.

Shivin shared a couple of pictures and thanked fans for their wishes. In his post he revealed that he met with an accident at home, because of which he had to undergo a surgery. He also thanked the Kokilaben hospital doctors and healthcare staff for taking care of him in such a difficult situation.

Shivin wrote on his Instagram account, "All is well ❤️ For all my frnds , family n loved ones I'm back home 😇Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings 🙏❤️ unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario.....I remember one of the hospital staff saying 'Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ' #respect #realheroes #grateful 🙏🙏🙏."

Jayati Bhatia, Priya Banerjee, Vijayendra kumaria and others industry friends wished him speedy recovery.

Jayati wrote, " U take care my #gablubablubeta ...u gave us a scare." Priya Banerjee commented, "❤️❤️Get well soooon love!." While Vijayendra wrote, " Take care buddy 👍" Heli Daruwala commented, " Mean boy☹️❤️🤗."

Shivin's fans too wished him a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Beyhadh 2 Actor Shivin Narang Undergoes 2-Hour-Long Hand Surgery; Is In Severe Pain!