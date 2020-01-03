Shivin Narang Opens Up About Choosing Beyhadh 2 Over Bigg Boss 13

Shivin Narang is currently enjoying all the love and adulation of the fans for his role in Sony TV’s Beyhadh 2. In a recent interview, Shivin spoke about his decision to choose Beyhadh 2 over the 13th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Shivin said, “I am an actor first and would always pick fiction than realities. Also, I am not someone who would take up projects thinking that they will become popular. What matters to me is how I am getting to showcase my craft. I want to be creatively happy than run after success. Hence, I have no regrets”.

On being quizzed about his equation with co-star Jennifer Winget, Shivin replied, “Even before the idea of Beyhadh 2 was developed, I had met Jennifer and told her how much I admire her work. She is not only a great actor but also a beautiful human being. She is very committed, professional and extremely hard working. And so is Ashish Chowdhry and other actors on the show. Beyhadh 2 is not a show where you can come, mouth your dialogues and leave. It’s a character and story driven show. And we need each other’s contribution and energies to perform. With all eyes on the show, our focus is only to make it a success”.

Shivin also opened up about his role on Beyhadh 2 and added, “Rudra is a very intense and layered role. He is very different when he is with his family than his otherwise image. He is also egoistic but that has more to do with him protecting his self-respect. Since it’s a thriller, I cannot tell you everything but he is full of emotions and also quite entertaining. The audience has already seen Maya but Rudra will come as a surprise to them”.