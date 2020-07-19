    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shrenu Parikh Heads Home After Getting COVID-19 Treatment; Thanks Hospital Staff & Her Fans

      By
      |

      Ishqbaaz and Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh had revealed a few days ago that she was hospitalized after testing positive for Coronavirus. This was followed by the actress giving her fans and well-wishers an update about her health on her social media account.

      And now Shrenu has once again taken to Instagram to share the news that she has headed home after being discharged from the hospital and getting treated for COVID-19.

      Shrenu Parikh

      Shrenu shared her picture leaving from the hospital and wrote, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings.By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital.” (sic)

      She went on to add, “Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound.PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️”

      View this post on Instagram

      My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings. . By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital. . Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. . May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound. . PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️

      A post shared by Shrenu Parikh (@shrenuparikhofficial) on

      For the uninitiated, Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samathaan has also tested positive for COVID-19 from the television industry. As a result, the entire crew and cast of the show including Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey underwent tests for the virus.

      ALSO READ: KZK 2: Erica Fernandes & Pooja Test COVID-19 Negative; 4 People Working At The Studio Test Positive

      ALSO READ: Ishqbaaz’s Shrenu Parikh Tests COVID-19 Positive; Nakuul, Mansi & Others Wish Her Speedy Recovery

      Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 21:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X