Shrenu Parikh Heads Home After Getting COVID-19 Treatment; Thanks Hospital Staff & Her Fans

Ishqbaaz and Ek Bhram-Sarvagun Sampanna actress Shrenu Parikh had revealed a few days ago that she was hospitalized after testing positive for Coronavirus. This was followed by the actress giving her fans and well-wishers an update about her health on her social media account.

And now Shrenu has once again taken to Instagram to share the news that she has headed home after being discharged from the hospital and getting treated for COVID-19.

Shrenu shared her picture leaving from the hospital and wrote, “My Dearest extended family, friends n my well wishers! I just don't know how to thank you all for showering so much love n blessings.By the grace of God n ur prayers I m recovering very well and have been discharged from the hospital.” (sic)

She went on to add, “Right now in total isolation at my home. I wish I could reply to all of you personally...so much to share... but all in good time... I love you all so much. May Almighty bless u all n keep u all safe n sound.PS forever grateful to the medical staff and the corona warriors at the hospital for keeping me sane and taking care of me for a week! ❤️❤️❤️”

For the uninitiated, Kasauti Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samathaan has also tested positive for COVID-19 from the television industry. As a result, the entire crew and cast of the show including Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey underwent tests for the virus.

