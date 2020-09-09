Shrenu Parikh On Battling COVID-19: I Gained Weight While Recovering But I Am Not Worried

It must be recollected that Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh had tested positive for COVID-19 in July and recovered from the deadly virus after spending a few days at a COVID hospital. And, ever since her recovery, the actress has been taking care of her health by resting and recuperating at her residence.

In the meantime, during a social media interaction, a fan stopped that Shrenu had put on weight. She recently spoke about her recovery and even addressed her weight gain in an interview with the Times of India. Shrenu said, "Recently, while I was chatting with my fans, someone pointed out that I have put on weight, which is quite evident. When you are on medication, resting continuously and eating a lot, you are bound to put on weight."

She went on to add, "In my profession, I can’t afford to put on weight but I want to tell everyone that it is important to rest it out, and not rush back to doing things. I know everyone wants to get back to work as soon as possible after recovery, and even I thought the same. But there have been a few cases of COVID relapse too and so, we should learn to take it easy as much as possible. I can lose weight anytime I want, but I won’t get my health back, isn’t it?"

The actress concluded by stating, "This has been a life-changing experience and I don’t want the virus to have any long-term impact on my health. Instead of worrying too much about what is happening right now, we should stay safe and avoid any gatherings as much as possible. Nothing’s more important than staying healthy."

ALSO READ: Shrenu Parikh Says The 24 Hrs After Getting COVID Test Were The Worst; Broke Down A Couple Of Times

ALSO READ: Himansh Kohli's Family Tests COVID-19 Positive, The Actor Tests Negative