Shruti Sharma Opens Up About Namak Issk Ka, Says The Role Of Chamcham Has Made Her Stronger Even In Real Life

Colors TV recently launched its brand-new show Namak Issk Ka, which is the story of Chamcham, who is looked down upon for her profession but in a twist of fate is married into a reputable family. The fiction drama stars Shruti Sharma and Aditya Ojha in the lead roles and is produced by Gul Khan and Dipti Kalwani.

Shruti who plays Chamcham recently opened up about the show and her role. The actress told TOI, “My character, Chamcham is a local dancer, and is highly ambitious and strong-headed. Although life isn’t a bed of roses for her, she takes life head-on and follows her dreams passionately. There may be so many who may perceive her passion negatively, but she knows that she loves what she does, and continues to do it nevertheless. She’s smart, independent and has this amazing, calm demeanour. I think that’s a great attitude to live by, and I think every person can take inspiration from Chamcham’s character in different ways”

Shruti also spoke about the slight criticism the show received in the form of a misunderstanding due to its title. She reiterated and cleared the air by stating that Namak Issk Ka stands clear for the empowerment of dancers and to fend off the age-old prejudice towards them.

Shruti concluded by adding, “I’m more than proud to be part of a show like 'Namak Ishq Hai’. Any actor would be lucky to portray a character like Chamcham, and I am truly grateful.”

