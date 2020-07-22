Shubharambh: Rani Loses Memory; Raja & Rani’s Love Story To Take An Unexpected Turn!

The makers of Shubharambh have been keeping the audiences glued to show with latest twists! The fresh episodes the show have been an interesting watch as Raja (Akshit Sukhija) and Rani (Mahima Makwana) test the power of love. Rani, on one hand, decides to part ways with Raja for her self-respect, while Raja is transforming into a stronger man, the one that Rani always wanted him to become.

The current track narrates how Rani meets with an accident due to Kirtida's ill intentions and foul play which Raja is unaware of. And in his quest to search for Rani, he finds Rani lying unconscious on a roadside and rushes her to a hospital.

To his misfortune, Raja and Rani's love story will now take an unexpected turn and their love will be tested. Raja will have to win the heart of his ladylove Rani, all over again as she loses her memory. As all of these events transpire, Rani remains oblivious of the truth as she continues to gradually fall for Raja.

Will Raja be able to win Rani back? Stay locked to this space for more updates of the show.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Here's The REAL Reason Why Tejasswi Prakash Left Rohit Shetty's Show!

Also Read: Mahima Makwana On Her Recent Health Scare: 'People Around Me Could Only Think If I'm Infected'