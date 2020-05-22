Shveta Salve’s Passionate Kiss With Hubby Hermit Sethi Takes The Internet By Storm

Shveta’s Passionate Kiss

Shveta Salve recently shared a picture of herself passionately kissing her husband Hermit Sethi on Instagram. In the picture, Shveta is looking stunning in a red dress and catching everyone's attention with her pose while kissing her Hermit passionately. On the other hand, mesmerised by his ladylove, Hermit can be seen putting his hand under her dress. The picture represents how madly the two are in love with each other.

Shveta’s Attractive Caption

While sharing the hot post, Shveta wrote, "Make Love Not War Kids!! Lots of introspection in the last few days... internal external .. what goes around can't be controlled or maybe to a certain extent yes, but your internal turmoil is in your hands and your minds.. Who I Am in the World? Ah , that's the great puzzle! - Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland. Your visions will become clear only when you can look in to your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams: who looks inside, awakes. But if these years have taught me anything it is this : you can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is IN! You be the change within..."

Adorable Moment With Daughter

A few days ago, Shveta Salve shared an adorable moment with her husband and daughter Arya. In the picture, the parents can be seen cuddling their daughter, and one can say that they are the perfect example of a happy family. Fans are just loving it!

Shveta’s Bold Post

Amid lockdown, Shveta Salve had shared a sexy photo of herself flaunting her back and a topless look confidently. She captioned the snap, "Keep your spirit light, your booty tight, and your Goals in sight...* *next on the list .. wardrobe declutter." Fans have gone crazy with her pictures.