Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Shares ‘Icy & Peek-a-boo’ Pictures; Fans Go WOW!

      Palak Tiwari, although isn't seen in any shows or films, is equally popular as her mother Shweta Tiwari. Palak has been in news since a long time regarding her debut in showbiz, but Shweta had clarified that her daughter doesn't want to hop into her career without proper education and wants to finish her studies first. Meanwhile, Palak is seen getting ready for showbiz! Well, that's what her pictures on Instagram say! Recently, Palak shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot 'wowing' her fans!

      Palak captioned a few pictures as "Icy." In the picture, Palak looks gorgeous in a light blue layered-tulle skirt and strapless bralette.

      Fans couldn't stop praising Palak's look and commented, "WOWW😍😍😍," "❣️❣️❣️❣️," "Awesome beauty 🌶🔥💋," "Flawless ❤️😍" and "She is hot as hell🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥👌👌👌👍👍."

      Sharing a few more pictures, Palak wrote, "Peek-a-boo." In the picture, Palak can be seen posing behind a streak of leaves. She looked stunning in open tresses and nude makeup.

      Fans loved these pictures and wrote, "So beautiful 💗💗," "Hot," "Absolutely Gorgeous #GirlCrush 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤," "gorgeous palak❤️ u r my latest crush," "Elegant beauty 😊😊👌👌" and "Amazing killer."

      Palak was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safari in the movie Quickie. But it didn't happen. It was also said that she had got a couple of television offers, but that too didn't turn out to be true. She finally made her debut with a brand advertisement and television celebrities were all praise for her.

      Regarding Palak's debut in showbiz, Shweta had told HT, "She wants to take a degree and then start working. What she keeps saying is ‘When people come to interview me, I want to sound like Amit (Amitabh Bachchan) ji and Shah Rukh Khan, larger than life. I want to be well-read, I want to sound educated.'"

      Well, looks like we will have to wait a little longer to watch Palak on big or small screen!

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
