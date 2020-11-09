Shweta Tiwari's Ex-Husband Abhinav Says His Goodness Was Misused & She Didn't Let Him See Their Son

After accusing Shweta Tiwari of vanishing with their son Reyaansh to an unknown place, he had reportedly sent a legal notice to his estranged wife and actress for defamation. He had said that his son needs father as much as he needs his mother. He added in his statement to a leading daily that despite all his efforts of proving himself as a good husband and father, he is all alone today and is appearing as a bad person in front of people. Abhinav has been sharing evidences against Shweta on his Instagram account. Recently, he shared a video on his Instagram account and revealed how Shweta is not letting him meet his son.

Abhinav mentioned in his post that his goodness was misused. He said that at first Shweta kept him away from his child from May to September. He added that she ran away with him and when he finally found her with so much difficulty, she did not let him see his child even for a second.

He added, "My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit."

Abhinav shared yet another video and wrote, "Cheat Maine ghar aane diya jab bacha mana karta tha. Jitni der chaha utni der convince karne diya. Bache ke sone tak tum rehti thi aur mere saath kya kiya ghar main ghusne nahin diya. Aur phir bacha leke bhaag hee gayi taaki woh mujhe mill na sake aur soche ke main hee milne nahin aa raha."

He further wrote, "I let you in the house let you convince him hours when he didn't want to sleep with you, be with you and what did you do snatched him from me. You did not let me enter your house you ran away with him to hotels so that he doesn't meet me at all and thinks I don't Love him I don't come to meet him."

