Shweta Tiwari Slams Abhinav For Posting About Palak; He Asks Why Actress Hasn't Filed For Divorce

Shweta Tiwari and ex-husband Abhinav Kohli have been hitting the headlines ever since the latter shared a video of the actress on his social media account. While Abhinav had said that he and Shweta weren't separated and are living together, Shweta denied it. Since then, Abhinav has been raising fingers at Shweta and her daughter Palak Tiwari and sharing a lot of things about the duo. Recently, Abhinav shared a snapshot of Palak's chat messages and even questioned as to why she deleted her open letter (which, according to him, was reposted).

Dragging Palak's name and posting about her hasn't gone down well with Shweta, who slammed him and commented on one of his posts, "STOP POSTING ABOUT MY DAUGHTER!!! ITS HARASSMENT. AND YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID."

To this Abhinav replied, "YOU WERE DICTATING ANSWERS TO YOUR PR TEAM ONE BY ONE. I JUST CAUGHT THAT.BLUNT EXAMPLE OF CYBER DEFAMATION. I DIDN'T DO ANYTHING. YOU DID LOVU DID AND WHO FIRST DID WRONG THE THIRD PERSON." Abhinav even shared the snapshots of the messages, tagged Shweta and wrote, "@shweta.tiwari AND WHY HAVEN'T YOU FILED FOR DIVORCE TILL DATE."

Recently, he also shared a video of his son and wrote, "A part of my whole world ❤️❤️❤️ I will get arrested as many times to give you complete growth and happiness my pyaaru." Well, we wonder where this will end!

It has to be recalled that Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in July 2013. But, in August 2019, Shweta had filed a case against Abhinav alleging domestic violence and mental harassment against his daughter. Post this, the duo got separated.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Shweta Tiwari Denies Reunion With Abhinav; Says 'Aaj Kal Koi Kuch Bhi Bol De, Woh Chapp Jaata Hai'

Also Read: Abhinav Kohli Says He Was Hurt By Shweta Tiwari's Words; Questions Palak For Deleting Instagram Post