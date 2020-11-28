Shweta Tiwari Wishes Son On His B’day With An Adorable Post; Abhinav Accuses Her Of Not Letting Him Meet His Son

On son Reyaansh's birthday, Shweta Tiwari shared a few cute pictures and wished him with an adorable post. Even her daughter Palak Tiwari made her little brother's birthday special by baking him cookies. However, it was his father, Abhinav Kohli, who accused Shweta yet again for not letting him meet his son even on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Shweta shared a few cute pictures snapped with her son and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday to My Whole Heart ❤️ #reyansh #nanhayatri."

His sister Palak shared a picture of cookies and wrote, "Freshly baked red velvet cookies especially for our birthday boy ❤."

Meanwhile, Abhinav shared a picture of Reyaansh and wrote, "Kam se kam aaj uske birthday pe toh milaana chahiye tha.... Mere birthday pe nahin milaya, Diwali ke din nahin milaya.... Hey Rabba tu hee maalik....."

It has to be recalled that previously too Abhinav had shared a video and revealed that Shweta was not letting him meet their son. He captioned the video as, "My goodness was misused. First she kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit."

