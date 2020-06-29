Siddharth Nigam On Resuming Aladdin Shoot: ‘I Am Doing My Make-Up & Carrying Sanitizer All The Time’

Siddharth Nigam who continues to rule over millions of hearts with his show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has now opened up and revealed his experience resuming shoot for the Sony Sab fantasy show.

The actor shared, “When I reached the set after such a long gap, for a minute I was wondering if I have forgotten how to act but yes, I missed getting into Aladdin’s look and I’m excited to tell everyone that the wait is finally over, Aladdin will be back soon with new adventures for our fans.”

Siddharth then spoke about the measures undertaken on set by stating, “From the moment I entered the compound till the time I reached the shooting floor, every step had a precautionary screening and a thorough sanitization process that was followed. I was initially a tad bit nervous but after witnessing the measures taken by the team, I am now confident to shoot. The entire set is sanitized at regular intervals and wearing PPE suits, masks and gloves is mandatory. It isn’t easy to work throughout the day in the PPE suits but I really appreciate everyone’s sincerity towards safety. I have immense gratitude towards our production team for such highest quality safety measures that ensures everyone’s well-being.”

He went on to add, “I am doing my make-up and carrying a sanitizer with me all the time. Wearing a mask and gloves at all times is also really uncomfortable especially when you have make-up on as I need to touch-up every couple of minutes. I feel it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure they keep themselves safe. So, when I was on the floor delivering my scene, it was tough to do that with complete attention as I was also focusing on maintaining the right distance from other people and following the right measures even in between the shots.”

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma On Resuming Naagin 4 Shoot: 'Thrilled To Be Back On Set But One Can’t Get Lax At All’