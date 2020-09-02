Sidharth Sagar Rubbishes Shilpa's Claims Of Him Crying On GOF Sets; Has No Complaints Against Sunil
Shilpa Shinde was roped-in for Star Bharat's show Gangs Of Filmistan that also features Sunil Grover, Sugandha Mishra, Upasana Singh and others. But before the launch of the show, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress made a few shocking revelations against the show and the makers. She also claimed that the makers exploited the actors to such an extent that Sidharth felt tired and was crying on the sets. She also claimed that the show was all about Sunil Grover and it's made to compete with Kapil's show. Now, Sidharth has rubbished Shilpa's claims!
Sidharth Denies Shilpa's Claims
Sidharth revealed to Spotboye, "I really don't know why did she tell all this. I also got to know about it after the article was shown to me. I am working with the best people and enjoying shooting the gags completely. I am someone who has worked for long 24 hours in one go and that also didn't made me cry here to we are working just 12 hours a day. I really don't understand what is Shilpa benefitting from all this."
The Comedian Says Sunil Gives Them Space
It has to be recalled that Shilpa had said that when Sunil is in gags, he takes over the entire act. Regarding the same Sidharth said, "Not at all. He is an amazing person and a brilliant artist. He always gives us the space. I have no complaints against him."
GOF Actors Had No Idea About Shilpa Quitting The Show
The comedian also said that he wasn't aware of Shilpa leaving the show. He said, "We have no information that if she has already quit the show. I am going for my rehearsals right now. I may get to know there."
What Shilpa Had Said About Sidharth?
For the uninitiated, about Sidharth, Shilpa had told TOI, "I saw that day 'bechara' Sidharth Sagar was in every gag the other day. He was so tired and had tears in his eyes. He was not saying anything because he wants to work. He fears being sacked from the show. He will get banned or he will get boycotted. If you're operating a machine even that needs to rest to function properly. How can you make artists work in such a manner. I don't think the channel is even aware in what circumstances we are working in."
