Shocking! Sidharth Shukla And Paras Chhabra Are Not On Talking Terms; Here's Is Why!

Bigg Boss 13 became a big hit. Although the controversial reality show ended, the celebrities are still hitting the headlines. Recently, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were in the news for their upcoming projects. Also, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra hit the headlines for helping the needy during the lockdown. Recently, pictures of Rashami Desai's bank statements were leaked, which showed Rs 15 lakh transferred to Arhaan Khan. Now, Sid and Paras are in the news! As per the latest report, the duo is not on talking terms!

Although initially, in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Paras and Sid didn't share a great bond, they bonded well after the immunity task as Sid saved Paras. But as per Spotboye report, all is not well between the actors. Shockingly, the cold war between them began in the house itself, but both laid low.

It has to be recalled that Paras had once revealed in the show that Sidharth was in a rehabilitation centre and he got to know about it through his driver, who used to serve Paras before. Apparently, after the Balika Vadhu actor got to know about this, he started maintaining distance with Paras. As per the Spotboye report, Sidharth has not spoken with Paras properly till now.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Sidharth never made it obvious on the show, but he started distancing himself from Paras after the rehab statement. They used to do tasks and all together but Sid always held it to his heart that Paras spoke about his situation on national television."

