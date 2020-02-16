Sidharth Shukla Bags BB 13 Trophy: Vikas Gupta, Kamya Punjabi, Manveer, Gauahar & Others React

Vikaas Kalantri & Vikas Gupta

Vikaas Kalantri: Well deserved winner @realsidharthshukla #bb13 congratulations brother 🤗🤗

Vikas Gupta: Congratulations Bhai 😊 super proud #SidharthShukIa BiggBoss13winner @sidharth_shukla killing look . #BiggBoss13 #SidNaaz fans #SidHearts #Lostsouls Thankyou all for voting ❤️

Deepak Thakur

" ‘न मैं गिरा और न मेरी उम्मीदों के मीनार गिरे..! पर.. लोग मुझे गिराने मे कई बार गिरे...!!' सवाल जहर का नहीं था,वो तो मैं पी गया,

तकलीफ लोगों को तब हुई, साला जब मैं जी गया.❤🏆🏆🏆❤✌ @realsidharthshukla."

Vindu Dara Singh

"My dear friends and fellow champions!We always WIN & are on the winning side!When I saw @sidharth_shukla in #BB13 within a week I knew he was the WINNER- for he was REAL!Ive said frm my 1st interview til d end-SIDHARTH SHUKLA is the Man!👍 WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS MY FRIENDS!"

Manveer Gurjar

"One&Only Man #SidharthShukla with whom i can connect my journey.. Journey Bata deti hai ki aap ne show m kya kiya hai!!! #Sid खेला नहीं है घर को जिया है! #BBHouse is a different world wid different type of people!! Well Done 👏👏 #VoteForSid only deserving man #BiggBossFinale."

Kamya Punjabi

"Arre jeet gaye jeet gaye jeet gayeeeeee.... Mubarak ho hum sabko 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 n to our winner ofcourse @sidharth_shukla @ColorsTV #BBWinnerSid #biggboss."

Gauahar Khan

"Truly the qualities that a winner should've possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM ......"

Kishwer M Rai

"What a predictable season .. paras leaving with the money, Asim and Sid top 2.. and a totally undeserving candidate wins !! #bestseasonever 😂 #BB13GrandFinale."